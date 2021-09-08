Commissioners of the North Blaine County Fire District have approved the donation of one of its tankers to the Carey Rural Fire Protection District, in southern Blaine County.
The North Blaine County Fire District is retiring its Tanker 3—which has a 3,000-gallon capacity—and expects delivery of a replacement tanker in February.
The Carey Rural Fire Protection District has 24 volunteers and three fire stations, located in Carey, Gannett and Picabo. The tanker will be based at the Gannett Fire Station, Carey Rural Fire Chief Richard Kimball said.
“Strategically, Gannett is a great location in our valley to house this apparatus,” North Blaine County Fire Chief Rich Bauer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In