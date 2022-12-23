WRFR/ASL

A Wood River Fire & Rescue crew assists Air St. Luke’s with a patient transfer at Friedman Memorial Airport.

 Photo courtesy Tim Burke

The Wood River Fire Protection District is offering a survey through the end of December asking Blaine County residents to weigh in on the quality of local EMS services and suggest any improvements they would like to see in 2023.

The public survey asks respondents to rate first responders’ medical skill level, availability of medical equipment and response times.

Anyone who has placed one or more 911 calls recently is also asked to estimate how long it took between the time of the call and when EMS arrived on scene.

 

