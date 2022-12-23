The Wood River Fire Protection District is offering a survey through the end of December asking Blaine County residents to weigh in on the quality of local EMS services and suggest any improvements they would like to see in 2023.
The public survey asks respondents to rate first responders’ medical skill level, availability of medical equipment and response times.
Anyone who has placed one or more 911 calls recently is also asked to estimate how long it took between the time of the call and when EMS arrived on scene.
The survey additionally asks respondents what an acceptable maximum response time would be, both within city limits and outside of city limits, and whether they would be willing to pay a higher ambulance tax rate for additional services.
Some proposed new services include post-discharge wellness checks at patients’ homes, non-emergency patient medical transport and at-home chronic illness management.
The survey finally asks whether respondents find the current ambulance tax rate—$13.32 per $100,000 in taxable property value—acceptable, too high or too low.
