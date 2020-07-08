Mannie’s Jamboree, an annual celebration of the life and music of Mannie Shaw, one of the founders of the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association, has been canceled this year. Now organized by Fiddlers of Idaho, the jamboree was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery in Gannett.
Most years, the free event invites musicians and music lovers to come together for some casual jump-in style performances of traditional folk music. Citing ongoing coronavirus concerns, however, Ken Worthington of Fiddlers of Idaho announced this week the reluctant decision to call of this year’s proceedings.
Hopefully, Worthington said, they will be back in action next year.
The Fiddlers’ other major annual event, the state fiddling competition, had previously been canceled ahead of its initially scheduled dates in April. Learn more at fiddlersofidaho.org.
