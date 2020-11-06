Ketchum City Council members on Monday gave unanimous approval to a plan to hold a scaled-back Festival of Trees holiday event in Town Square next month.
Council members approved the event after revisions were made to protect the health of event volunteers and attendees. The event will follow guidelines and restrictions for outdoor gatherings that have been enacted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event volunteers will decorate 10 holiday trees placed in Town Square. Hot cocoa, cider, pre-packaged cookies, wreaths and small, decorated trees will be available for purchase.
It is expected that some 100 people will attend the event over the course of the day. Volunteers will monitor the crowd to ensure that social-distancing measures are observed.
A visit from Santa Claus was canceled to avoid attracting a large group of people at a specific time.
The event is a benefit for the Senior Connection, which provides services, meals and social events for senior citizens of Blaine County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In