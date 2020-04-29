A felony drug-sale case has been dismissed against a Hailey woman who was facing a maximum sentence of life in prison after she allegedly sold a quarter ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
According to court records, Stephanie Evans’ case was dismissed on April 1, after a motion to dismiss was filed by the prosecutor. Blaine County prosecutor Matt Fredback did not reply by press deadline Tuesday to a request for comment as to why the case was dismissed.
Evans, 56, was arrested on Oct. 23 after allegedly selling the drug an informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team on April 25, 2018.
