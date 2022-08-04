The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is investing $10.6 million to provide access to high-speed internet for rural residents and businesses in Arizona and Idaho, including parts of Blaine County.
The agency is allocating the funding as a loan to the Midvale Telephone Co. to deploy a fiber-to-the-home network in Blaine, Custer, Boise and Elmore counties in Idaho, as well as some counties in Arizona.
USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto said the investments will aid numerous small businesses and households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In