The Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls kicks off an expanded summer schedule starting June 1, with a new film and an upgrade to the Digistar fulldome projection system.
Through Sept. 4, the planetarium will offer an expanded summer schedule with weekday afternoon showings at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, evening showings at 7 and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Saturday showings at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. The schedule will feature 20 titles, with three schedule changes over three months.
June 1, brings the premiere of “Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef.” This new film immerses the audience in the Indian Ocean off Australia’s northwest coast to explore Ningaloo, the world’s largest fringing reef. At over 160 miles long, Ningaloo Reef is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to sea turtles, sea snakes, rays, sharks, hundreds of fish species and the corals that form the reef itself. From the passenger seat of the submersible Odyssea, Australian marine biologist Anna Cresswell gives insight into the reef’s ecology. One of the reef’s great mysteries is how the coral coordinates its annual spawn on a single night each year. The spawn’s timing and success is what ensures the survival of the various species of coral and the reef. Viewers can experience this magical event beneath the dark night waters of the reef.
Other shows on the June schedule include “Perfect Little Planet,” “Solar System Odyssey,” “National Parks Adventure,” “The Sun: Our Living Star,” “Birth of Planet Earth,” “Mars One Thousand One” and the return of “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon” (featuring many new visuals). Show schedules and trailers are available at herrett.csi.edu.
Located in the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls, the Faulkner Planetarium is Idaho’s premiere planetarium. Admission prices are $6 adults (18 - 59), $5 seniors (60-plus), $4 children (2-17) and CSI students with a valid student ID, children under age 2 admitted free.
