The Wood River Farmers Market has new hours for its Tuesday market in Ketchum. It will be open to walk-in customers from 2-4:45 pm. and online order pick-up will take place from 5-6 pm, after the walk-in market closes.
“You spoke, we heard,” Wood River Farmers Market Manager Sheila Plowman said. “These changes will allow walk-in customers more time to shop and those ordering online the ability to pick up after work hours.”
Implemented in response to COVID-19, the market’s new online ordering system allows customers to pre-order and pay online, then pick up at the River Run location without leaving their car. Customers can order online from Friday at 8 a.m. through Sunday at noon by going to wrfarmersmarket.org. Pick-up times will be set for online drive-through shoppers.
