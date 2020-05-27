Starting Tuesday, May 26, eligible farmers and ranchers can now begin submitting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and includes $16 billion to provide immediate relief through direct payments to farmers and ranchers. According to a press release from the Idaho congressional delegation, due to the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic, people are encouraged to submit their application soon.
To apply, Blaine County farmers and ranchers are encouraged to contact the local Farm Service Agency office, 310 W. Nez Perce Ave. in Jerome, 208-324-4325. Meetings are currently by appointment only but local offices are available by phone and email for help processing the application. Applicants are also encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap for details about information needed to apply, the program and eligibility.
The program is open to a large range of commodities, including but not limited to potatoes, dairy, livestock and malting barley. The USDA has also asked for more information on aquaculture and nurseries to better understand the impacts due to COVID-19.
