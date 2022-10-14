The Hailey Cemetery Maintenance District is asking family members and friends to pick up any flowers, decorations or mementos they may have placed by loved ones’ headstones prior to Monday, Oct. 24.
The district’s maintenance crew will conduct a thorough fall cleanup the week of the 24th in preparation for winter, according to district clerk Katie Alloway.
“Hopefully, by doing this we can avoid having items that mean a lot to family and friends from accidentally being thrown away,” Alloway told the Express.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In