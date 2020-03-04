The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will begin a survey of mountain goats and bighorn sheep on Tuesday along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and in the Lost River Range.
The survey, which will use low-flying helicopters, is expected to conclude later this month.
“The goal is to compare population trends and age and sex ratios,” a departmental press release stated. “The information collected will be used in determining future management actions and hunting opportunities.”
Surveys of mountain goats are planned to begin tomorrow, March 3, in game units 27 and portions of 20A, 21, 26, 28, 34 and 36. Bighorn sheep surveys will begin on March 16 in units 37, 50 and 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In