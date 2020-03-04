The Environmental Resource Center will host its last Winter Bird Walk of the season with local birding enthusiast and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 10 a.m. at Lions Park, 255 Croy Creek Road in Hailey.
Wright-Pulliam will include lessons on how to sight binoculars, bird identification and local winter bird residents.
Space is limited, so preregistration is encouraged. Participants should bring water and lunch or snacks. There is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, call 208-726-4333, email alisa@ercsv.org or go to ercsv.org.
