On Thursday at 6 p.m. The Community Library in Ketchum will host a free livestream screening of "The Quiet Force," a documentary film that investigates the human and economic impact of Hispanic immigrants living in ski towns. The film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local voices and filmmaker Hilary Byrne.
“Here in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area, members of the Latino community ski alongside us, live next door and participate in the same kids programs and school classes,” the library states on its website. “They build homes and hotels, landscape, paint, clean sheets and towels, stock groceries and cook in the restaurants we frequent.
“They keep the machine humming. Yet, we barely notice them. In many American ski towns, the tourism and services economies would grind to a halt without their Latino populations. In a place like Jackson, Wyo., the Latino community is a mix of documented immigrants and undocumented workers—many of whom have faced increasing risk of deportation in recent years, often resulting in family separation.”
“The Quiet Force” focuses on Mammoth, Vail and Jackson—where Hispanics comprise 30% or more of the local population. Blaine County has a similar demographic. The film’s narrative reportedly explores the effects of the current political climate and actions on Latino individuals and communities and includes interviews with immigrant families, local politicians, law enforcement, educators, nonprofit organizations and economists to provide a “balanced analysis of an ever-changing issue that remains murky even to the most seasoned.”
The 37-minute film will be presented in collaboration with the Blaine County Recreation District and Galena Trails and Advisory. It will be followed by a panel discussion, moderated by Luis Alberto Lecanda. Panelists will include Becky Lopez, incoming executive director of The Alliance of Idaho, Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez, Hunger Coalition Community Care Coordinator Blanca Romero and filmmaker Hilary Byrne.
For details go to comlib.org/event/quiet-force/.
