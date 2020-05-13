The Blaine County Department of Motor Vehicles will open its doors Monday, May 18, by appointment only.
To book an appointment for a transaction other than the renewal of a driver’s license or registration—both of which can be conducted online—visit co.blaine.id.us/169/department-of-motor-vehicles. All customers need to wear a mask or face covering, sanitize their hands before approaching a window and bring their own pen, the DMV website states. No more than two people per transaction will be allowed in the building, and chairs in the waiting area will be spaced 6 feet apart to honor social-distancing protocol.
For questions on how to schedule an appointment, contact the DMV at 208-788-5538.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In