From now until July 1, recreational vehicle owners will not be required to present proof of 2020 registration, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The current grace period, initially to expire at the end of May, was extended to July in consultation with Gov. Brad Little to allow the department “time to complete the transition to a new registration system,” the department stated in a press release.
“The COVID-19 outbreak complicated the transition when it closed county motor vehicle offices, which traditionally handle half of the registrations,” the release stated.
The department said that online, more than 10,000 customers have successfully bought or renewed registrations for boats, off-highway vehicles and snowmobiles.
