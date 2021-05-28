The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted a water quality health caution issued last week for Penny Lake, located west of Ketchum, in response to citizen reports of at least two dogs becoming sick and one dog dying after spending time at the lake.
Twin Falls region staff visited the lake to investigate a possible harmful cyanobacteria bloom. Brian Reese, a water quality standards analyst for the department, said a screening test for two common, naturally occurring cyanotoxins—microcystins and anatoxin-a—came back negative. The caution was lifted Friday, May 21.
“It does not appear at this time that cyanobacteria caused the illness and death in the dogs,” Reese said. “Residents should use caution until the issue has been identified.”
Algal blooms can present a serious health threat to people and animals alike, according to the DEQ. Toxin exposure happens when a person or pet ingests or has skin contact with cyanotoxins, which can remain after a visible bloom subsides. The toxins can cause serious health effects, including skin irritation, upset stomach, allergic reaction and trouble breathing.
Reese said Friday that pet owners should remember that dogs can aspirate water while carrying a ball or stick. That may have been a factor in the dogs’ illnesses, he said.
The Health District asks that residents “brush up on their knowledge of algal blooms,” according to a press release issued Thursday.
“This is a good reminder to make sure you know what to look for and how to report a harmful algal bloom,” district Program Manager Josh Jensen said in the press release. “The likelihood of a HAB in our local lakes goes up as summer temperatures heat the water and encourage algae to grow.”
In addition, due to low water levels this year, the blooms may occur earlier in the season. Indications of a bloom include water with foam, scum, algal mats or paint-like streaks on its surface, discoloration or an unusually bad odor.
If residents believe they see these blooms in a body of water, they are encouraged to report the suspicion through the DEQ’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In