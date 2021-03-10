The Idaho Department of Labor is warning Idahoans to be alert for identity theft related to unemployment insurance claims.
Numerous residents have had their personal information compromised, hacked or breached by criminals in a large-scale nationwide scam involving fake unemployment benefits claims, the agency stated.
“If someone has applied for benefits using your personal information, it may have been stolen and misused by fraudsters for unemployment benefits,” the agency stated. “The Labor unemployment insurance system has not been hacked, nor subject to a data breach. … If you are notified by the Labor Department that a claim has been filed under your name when you did not file the claim, disregard the letter or email and do not click on the link in the email.”
People can alert the department of fraud by filling out a form at labor.idaho.gov/ReportIDTheft. The site also answers frequently asked questions about identity theft.
The Federal Trade Commission can help people recover from identity theft and has resources and information to protect one’s identity.
