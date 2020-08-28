Despite recent route changes to western U.S. ski destinations, Delta Air Lines has no plans to end its service to Hailey, Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller confirmed on Thursday.
“Delta is the biggest airline in terms of service provided at SUN and their continued year-round service here is very important for us,” Waller said.
Earlier this week, the carrier announced that it would be cutting its Aspen-to-Salt Lake route and Steamboat Springs-to-Atlanta and Steamboat Springs-to-Minneapolis routes this winter.
Delta Air Lines “made the decision to skip this ski season at [Aspen], citing the uncertainty of the demand environment combined with the uncertainty of their CRJ-700 fleet,” according to Aspen Daily News.
