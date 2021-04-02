D.L. Evans Bank recently announced the opening of their newest branch—the bank’s 36th in Idaho and Utah—which will be located at 731 North Main Street in Bellevue. The bank plans to open the new office on April 12 with “a full-service location, offering a full range of banking products and services, with decisions made locally.” The Bellevue branch will be under the leadership of Retail Branch Manager Sandra Ehrmantraut.
“We are excited to continue to strengthen our presence in the Wood River Valley,” President and CEO John V. Evans, Jr., said in a statement. “For many years, we have served our customers with the Hailey and Ketchum branches, and adding the Bellevue branch is another sign of our commitment to serving the customers in this area. Our customers are a priority and we are focused on meeting their financial needs.”
D.L Evans was founded in 1904 and is the largest Idaho-based community bank with more than $2.4 billion in assets, the announcement stated.
