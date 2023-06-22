D.L. Evans Bank announced this week that it will donate $45,000 to the Wood River Valley-based ARCH Community Housing Trust as part of a series of donations in the region.
ARCH purchases, restores and builds properties in Blaine County to help provide affordable housing.
"This helps the hard-working low- to moderate-income families who serve the community to have a better quality of life by being able to afford to live there," D.L. Evans Bank stated in a news release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In