This year’s Custer Day event has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.
The event, normally held in mid-July, is hosted by the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association and includes historical re-enactments of life during 19th-centry mining days.
“We understand this is a very popular event,” said Lanson Stavast, acting district ranger for the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District, in a press release. “Due to limited space, we are faced with challenges with parking accommodations and shuttling of visitors to the Custer townsite. If we were to proceed as has been done in previous years, we would be unable to meet recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Custer, which is along the Yankee Fork River down the Salmon River from Stanley, was founded in 1879 by gold speculators and reached its peak population of 600 in 1896. By 1910, Custer had become a ghost town. The Challis National Forest took ownership of the area in 1966, and in 1981, Custer was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
