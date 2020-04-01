The Croy Canyon Fund awarded $4,845 in grants this week to benefit Blaine County seniors.
Fund coordinator Kathleen Eder said in a press release that “given the impact of the COVID-19 virus affecting the valley, and the strain put on local organizations to provide food for those most in need, it was imperative that funds go out immediately” to the Senior Connection and The Hunger Coalition.
The Senior Connection received $2,425 to assist with Meals on Wheels and a future planned Longevity Summit.
The Hunger Coalition was awarded $2,420 to help provide meals for seniors.
The tax-exempt gift fund was created within the Idaho Community Foundation by the former Croy Canyon Ranch Foundation to provide grants to local nonprofit organizations to assist with meeting the physical, medical, spiritual and education needs of Blaine County seniors. Anyone interest in contributing to the fund may do so through the Idaho Community Foundation by contacting Sarah Wissenbach, program and donor services assistant, at sarah@icfhocf.org or by calling 208-342-3535.
