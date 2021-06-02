A 75-year-old Caldwell man was killed Saturday in a car crash on state Highway 75 east of Stanley.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, in the early morning hours, Paul Vestal was driving northbound near Basin Creek in a 2012 Ford F150 when his vehicle left the road, drove through the creek and struck a hillside. Vestal was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin have been notified, police reported.

This crash remains under investigation.

