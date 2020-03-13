Students and families from throughout Blaine County are invited to enjoy an afternoon of ice skating and educational resources at the Campion Ice House in Hailey on Sunday, March 15, from noon to 4 p.m. Cox Communications will cover the cost of ice skating and skate rentals for all skaters at the second annual Bringing Us Closer community skate day, according to a press release from the company.
Attendees will be entered into hourly raffle drawings for prizes, including an iPad and a Microsoft Surface Pro. Additional resources will include:
- School representatives with 5B Reads, a community literacy campaign, to provide books.
- Members of the high school WATER Club (We Appreciate The Earth’s Resources), to discuss conservation and environmental initiatives.
- Spanish-speaking representatives from the local census initiative, to share information about the importance of participating in this year’s U.S. Census.
