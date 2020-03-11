Idaho’s South Central Public Health District has opened an informational hotline for those with concerns about the novel coronavirus, the district announced Friday.
“This hotline is open to health care professionals, community leaders and residents who have questions about COVID-19,” district Director Melody Bowyer stated in a press release. “There is no reason to panic over this virus. We are well-equipped to investigate to respond to any cases in our region.”
The hotline, 208-737-1138, will be accessible from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The South Central Public Health District is also updating information on its website, phd5.idaho.gov, and its social media pages.
“We understand that correct information is crucial when protecting your family,” said Logan Hudson, administer of the district’s Family and Children’s Health Division.
Currently, the district is advising those who think they might have coronavirus to contact their health care providers and avoid visiting the emergency room unless it’s a medical emergency.
