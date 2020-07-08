The Alturas Institute announced Friday that this year’s Conversations With Exceptional Women program—slated to feature Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—has been postponed a year amid ongoing health concerns. The program was originally going to take place at The Argyros in Ketchum in September.
“We have agonized over this decision, but our overriding concern in these challenging times has been the health and safety of our audience, speakers and staff and, indeed, the entire valley,” the Idaho Falls-based nonprofit said in a statement posted online. “At bottom, the prudential requirements of social distancing and the societal need to remain steadfast in protecting the health and welfare of fellow citizens preclude our gathering until next summer.”
The Alturas Institute is offering three options to those who managed to procure tickets to this year’s event (which, due to Ginsburg’s presence, sold out in a matter of hours). Patrons may either carry over their reservations to 2021, request a refund or convert the purchase into a tax-deductible donation to The Alturas Institute.
For more information and to read the complete statement, visit alturasinstitute.com.
