Repaving work on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 93 near Shoshone is underway, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
About 7 miles of highway between mile markers 196 and 203 will be patched and seal-coated in preparation for next winter, the department stated. Construction will last through August, and single-lane traffic should be expected.
“Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and watch for workers and heavy equipment throughout the work zone,” the ITD stated.
The US-26/US-93 stretch of road between Shoshone and Carey has required several maintenance projects recently, according to the department.
