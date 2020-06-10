Company of Fools and the Sun Valley Museum of Art have announced intentions to begin livestreaming numerous programs, including lectures, performances and concerts, beginning this Thursday, June 11, with a full online event streamed from the mainstage of the Liberty Theatre.
In “Behind the Curtain,” Production Manager K.O. Ogilvie will be in conversation with Company of Fools founders Denise Simone and Joel Vilinsky, taking a walk down memory lane to the first-ever show mounted by the Hailey theater company, “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,” staged 25 years ago.
Simone and Vilinsky will share anecdotes on their experiences and insights into the play itself, and provide significant backstory on the history of Company of Fools.
This event will be livestreamed for free at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Visit crowdcast.io/e/behind-the-curtain-in/register to reserve a spot.
