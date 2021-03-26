Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties honored its top sales agents at its sixth annual Awards and Roadshow event earlier this month.
More than 200 staff and agents attended the virtual event, which featured guest speaker Tommy Spaulding, a New York Times best-selling author and leadership expert, the organization reported in a news release.
Several local agents were recognized for their outstanding achievements with awards presented at the event:
• Dayna Buxton received the Distinctive Angel award, presented to the agent who “gives of themselves and positively impacts the community.”
• Shay Buxton Real Estate was named the Top Team of the Year, as the team with the highest adjusted gross commission income.
• Jeannie Kiel received the Salesperson of the Year award, presented to the agent with the highest adjusted gross commission income in each branch.
“This year’s award winners stepped up to serve their clients and their communities in big ways last year, and we’re proud to recognize all that they’ve accomplished,” said Todd Conklin, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties’ chairman.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves numerous markets in the West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In