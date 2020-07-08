Looking to relive a unique graduation season? The Idaho Mountain Express is featuring photos from local ceremonies in the “Local Life” section of the paid version of the paper. We started with the Sage School last week. Check today’s issue for photos from the Wood River High School—and find more shots, including Sun Valley Community School seniors, in weeks to come. The paid edition is available in boxes around the valley, including post offices, or through subscription—call the Express offices at 208-726-8060 for locations and more information.
