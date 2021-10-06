The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley will hold a free networking event, “Wake Up with The Chamber,” from 8 to 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Elite Restoration at 621 South Main St. in Bellevue.
The event will provide business owners updates on local happenings within the Wood River Valley business community and celebrate Elite Restoration’s five-year anniversary in the area, according to The Chamber. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact The Chamber at 208-788-3484 or visit ValleyChamber.org.
