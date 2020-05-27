The Salmon-Challis National Forest has selected an assistant forest engineer from the Panhandle National Forests as the new Challis-Yankee Fork district ranger.
According to a press release from the forest, Heath Perrine has spent the last several years at the Forest Service working with private industry, counties and the state of Idaho on road maintenance agreements and implementing a program of work through the Good Neighbor Authority.
“Heath began his engineering career with the Salmon-Challis National Forest,” Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said in the release. “I feel fortunate to have him return to the forest to provide leadership as the Challis-Yankee Fork district ranger.”
Perrine is a native of Idaho. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Boise State University. In addition to experience on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Perrine has worked on national forests in Montana and Idaho, where he focused on transportation for timber sales and vegetation management programs.
Perrine and his wife, Tiffany, have two young children, Zoey and Gemma. The Perrine family shares a passion for the outdoors and spends much of their free time hunting, fishing, hiking and camping, the release stated.
“I am looking forward to really integrating into the community of Challis, serving the people and caring for this valuable piece of federal land,” Perrine said.
His report date is July 5.
