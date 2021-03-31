• Tiare Rose opened its brick-and-mortar store along Warm Springs Road in Ketchum last Sunday. The retailer offers “sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible” clothes, accessories and beauty products, according to a March 14 press release, and features minority-owned and female-led brands. Tiare Rose founder Kim Castellano, a valley resident, said she set out to create the company after being “underwhelmed when shopping at department stores and luxury e-commerce websites, as they all sold volumes of the same product and made dubious sustainability claims.” The business places live-streamed events at the center of its retail model and uses social-media “influencers” to showcase its sustainable goods, according to the press release.
• ClickIT Computer opened its doors in downtown Hailey on March 8. The computer-support and repair franchise, in operation across the country since 2012, offers expertise in “computer service and repair, security and virus protection, network configuration and management, web and email hosting, office printers and copiers and backup and recovery,” according to a press release earlier this month. Owner Chad Bertoni, a Blaine County resident, said ClickIT prides itself on a fast turnaround period, with most services completed within 48 hours. “Our mission is to manage and support your IT systems so you can focus on what you love to do. We make sure your systems stay up and running 24/7, because we know it’s not just your computer system--it’s your business,” he stated.
