Democrats nominate 3 for county commissioner post
The Blaine County Democrats have nominated three applicants for a Blaine County Commission seat for consideration by Gov. Brad Little.
The nominees, ranked in order of preference, are state Rep. Muffy Davis, Wood River Fire & Rescue paramedic Ron Taylor and Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez.
The position is currently held by Democrat Jacob Greenberg, who will retire on Dec. 31 with one year remaining in his term. Greenberg represents District 2 on the three-member commission.
Under Idaho code, the central committee of the same political party as the official leaving office nominates three candidates to the governor, who ultimately chooses which nominee takes the open seat.
The Blaine County Democrats interviewed four candidates from five submitted applications. The applicants were interviewed over Zoom, separately, on Friday, Nov. 19.
The District 2 representative will need to run in the Democratic primary in May to try to retain the seat, which will be up for election in November 2022. Normal terms on the County Commission are two or four years on a rotating basis.
Ketchum launches housing survey
The city of Ketchum has launched a survey to get input from community members, employers and workers in Ketchum and the Wood River Valley to assess the area’s housing needs.
The Ketchum Community Housing Survey 2021 results will assist the city’s housing consultant, Agnew-Beck, in developing appropriate strategies to address the area’s housing crisis.
“The project’s goal is to develop an action plan to guide the next two to four years of future projects and initiatives that will lead to the development of more affordable-housing options in Ketchum and the region,” a city news release states.
“We continue to work on finding more solutions to address Ketchum’s critical need for housing,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “While a significant step has been taken with the approval of Bluebird Village, there is much more to be done.”
Agnew-Beck has conducted several meetings with community stakeholders to gather data and information about the need for community housing.
“Residents and visitors have experienced the lack of affordable housing with the reduction or elimination of services due to the lack of employees,” the city stated. “Many local businesses are suffering or closing because they cannot maintain staffing. One local business owner said they have had to cut hours/reduce days or completely close.”
“Our housing market is wildly undersupplied,” said Michelle Griffith, executive director of ARCH Community Housing Trust. “There is a significant gap between market price and local wages and salaries. This gap is likely to widen and get worse [if nothing is done].”
English and Spanish versions of the survey are available at surveymonkey.com/r/KetchumHousingMatters and surveymonkey.com/r/KetchumHousingMattersSpanish.
Hailey council OKs uncovered parking at Blaine Manor
The Hailey City Council passed a resolution Monday authorizing the Blaine Manor senior building at 706 S. Main St. to proceed through its final stages of construction without covered parking spaces.
The original planned-unit development agreement between ARCH Community Housing Trust and the city stated that the northern senior building would have three carports covering a total of 22 parking spaces.
But “significant cost overruns” associated with COVID-related construction materials shortage—particularly with lumber and concrete—put ARCH $495,000 over budget for the senior side, according to ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith. The carports would cost about $180,000, she said.
“I will continue to try to finance the carports with a number of public and private agencies. Of course covered parking is important, but I would suggest that housing is the priority,” Griffith told the council. “We have 30 seniors who are close to tears with their enthusiasm for moving in [on Dec. 14].”
No senior residents were told that they would receive a carport as part of their lease, Griffith added.
County Commissioner Dick Fosbury said the county does not plan to help fund the carports, as it already pitched in $500,000 to the project and offered the land on which it is built. He noted that the 150 parking spots at the YMCA in Ketchum are not under a carport, and “two-thirds” of the gym users are over 55.
“[Uncovered parking] is not unusual for our area. What is remarkable is this affordable-housing project,” he said.
Various valley residents have offered to pitch in funding, Hailey Councilwoman Kaz Thea said.
“Thank you all for your support. It was extraordinary that we were able to get this over the line,” Griffith said. ￼
