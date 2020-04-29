Sawtooth Botanical Garden board Chairwoman Susan Flynt has stepped down after over 20 years of service.
“The board would like to thank Susan Flynt for her years of dedicated and generous service,” the organization stated in a Monday press release.
Flynt said she stepped down to pursue her involvement with the arts and theater.
“Having watched the garden mature over these 20 years has been magical,” she said in the statement. “Our community is blessed to have this resource.”
The board’s vice chairman, Jolyon Sawrey, will now serve as interim chairman, the garden said. Two more board adjustments have been made: Bill Josey is now serving as treasurer and finance chairman, and Matt Bogue has filled the role of recording secretary and governance chairman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In