The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office is asking members of the public to review and comment on a recently completed environmental assessment (EA) analyzing new recreation and camping opportunities in the Wood River Valley.
The purpose of the assessment is to examine the “construction of trails, trailheads and campsite roads, changing existing trail designations and modifying seasonal off-highway vehicle and temporary restrictions,” according to the BLM.
The month-long comment period ends on Aug. 21, 2020. The environmental assessment can be reviewed at www.bit.ly/30AP812 and public comment may be submitted on the BLM NEPA Register site at www.bit.ly/2ZRE1S9, emailed to blm_id_shoshoneoffice@blm.gov or mailed to the BLM Shoshone Field Office at 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352. Participants should be advised that their comments may be made publicly available.
“We encourage every community member to take some time to read and comment on this EA,” said Codie Martin, Shoshone Field Manager.
