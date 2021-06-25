Blaine County will receive $2,354,708 in Payments in Lieu of Taxes for 2021, about $42,000 more than it did last year.
County Commission Chairman Dick Fosbury said the money will be deposited in the county’s general fund.
PILT funds are distributed annually from fees and royalties collected from commercial activity on federal land and are distributed to counties that contain public land to mitigate their inability to collect property taxes there. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, 78% of Blaine County’s 2,660 square miles is owned by the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Interior announced Wednesday that more than 1,900 local governments around the country will receive $529.3 million in PILT funding for 2021.
The formula used to compute the payments, specified in the PILT Act, is based on population, the amount of federal land within each county and revenue generated on national forest and Bureau of Land Management land.
Blaine County receives the third-highest amount of PILT money in the state, behind Elmore and Cassia counties. Custer County has more than double the amount of federal land that Blaine County does but a much smaller population, and will receive $833,860 in 2021. Camas County will receive $181,745.
