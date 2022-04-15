The Blaine County Democrats have scheduled the 2022 County Convention Caucus for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, virtually on Zoom.
The online event is intended to “help shape the future of the Idaho Democratic Party,” the organization stated in a news release.
The caucus meeting will serve to elect county delegates to the 2022 Idaho Democratic Party State Convention in Boise on Friday, June 17.
Delegates constitute the governing body of the party at conventions. They select the Democratic nominees for partisan offices and help determine Idaho Democratic Party priorities through the official party platform.
For details, contact Karen Bliss, chair of the Blaine County Democrats, at blainecountydems@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In