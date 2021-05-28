The 10th annual Bike Rodeo, presented by the Ketchum Police Department in partnership with Higher Ground, will be held this Saturday, May 29, in the south parking lot of the Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum.
The free program is designed to offer bike safety tips to kids, who can enjoy a rider safety course, a free bike safety check conducted by local bike shops, a helmet fitting (including a free helmet to anyone who doesn’t have one), bike decorating and the Ketchum police obstacle course.
The obstacle course features ramps, traffic cones and other obstructions, and is designed to increase safety awareness and help children gain confidence while riding a bike.
Snacks are provided at the event and children can enjoy a number of prizes for participating.
For more information, contact the Ketchum Police Department at 208-726-7819.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In