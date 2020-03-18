The Blaine County School District board of trustees plans to schedule a special meeting in the coming weeks to decide whether to reconvene the district’s calendar-setting committee.
A date for the meeting has not yet been set.
The board made the tentative plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, during which several district employees and a community member asked the district to consider adjusting the calendar for future school years. Much of the concern was centered around the winter break for the 2020-21 school year, which is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
The board agreed to reach out to committee members to gauge their availability for the special meeting, but was unable to vote on reconvening at Tuesday’s meeting because the issue wasn’t listed as an action item on this week’s agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In