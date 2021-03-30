The Blaine County Recreation District’s summer day camp program is now open for rising first- through sixth-graders.
Like last summer, campers will enjoy their camp experience in smaller groups for their health and safety. This year, registration is required in advance, and no drop-ins are allowed. Campers can sign up for individual weeks or the entire summer.
BCRD summer day camp is a 10-week recreation-based program that runs from June 14 to Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The camps are based in the Community Campus in Hailey and will be closed on Monday, July 5, for Independence Day. Throughout the summer, campers will participate in age-appropriate sports, swimming at BCRD’s Aquatic Center, outdoor adventures, biking, cooperative games, trips to local parks and art projects, in an encouraging and friendly environment.
COVID protocols have been established to maintain a safe and clean environment for campers. Enrollment is limited, and campers will be assigned to a group of 15 or fewer children with others of their age. Each group will rotate through a uniquely designed schedule of activities, which will help to reduce interaction with other groups of campers. Staff and campers will focus on outdoor activities and wear masks while indoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In