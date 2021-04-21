The Ketchum City Council on Thursday voted unanimously to allow developer Jack Bariteau to take the next step in constructing a city-approved 35,000-square-foot mixed-use housing and commercial building in the city center.
The 4-0 vote approved proof of financing for the three-story structure on the southwest corner of the intersection of Fourth Street and First Avenue, just south of Perry’s restaurant. The city had required proof of financing for the approximately $16 million project before construction could proceed. The building site was cleared earlier this year.
The project includes 22 housing units, about 8,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial and office space, and an underground parking garage with 31 spaces. Fifteen of the housing units are planned be deed-restricted rental apartments and seven units are market-rate, for-sale condominiums on the second and third floors.
“We are fully funded and ready to go,” Bariteau said.
Bariteau is also the developer of the stalled Harriman Hotel project at the southern entrance to Ketchum.
