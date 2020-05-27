Ballet Sun Valley had originally planned on hosting the Pacific Northwest Ballet at the Sun Valley Pavilion in July, but announced last month its postponement to August. With the outlook remaining uncertain, the ballet confirmed last week that the entire performance series—featuring 25 dancers from out of state—has been called off this year.
“It is with great disappointment that we make this cancellation decision,” Ballet Sun Valley founder Robert Smelick said. “We look forward to returning to the Sun Valley Pavilion in the summer of 2021.”
At this time, the ballet plans to move ahead with plans for its 2020 Education Program, a tuition-free, two-day intensive set for Aug. 22-23. The program includes classes for four levels of dance and choreography classes taught by faculty from the Pacific Northwest Ballet School. Learn more at balletsunvalley.org.
