Baldy Sports closing Feb. 25, seeks consignees

The Baldy Sports consignment shop on Main Street in Hailey got notice that its lease will end this month, leaving owners Sondra Van Ert and Aaron Blaker scrambling to notify hundreds of consignees to come in or contact the store before it closes.
“After 10 years in business, some emails have changed and some of our customers are hard to reach,” Van Ert said.” We want to make sure not to leave some people high and dry who have credit for items that have sold, or who have items to pick up.”
To contact Baldy Sports call 208-928-7891.
Van Ert said she and Blaker are putting the remaining inventory into storage and will take time to consider what they will do next, with hopes of reopening in a new location.
“To stay in touch about this please go to our Baldy Sports Facebook page,” she said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In