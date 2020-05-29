Last week’s power outage in Bellevue happened to occur exactly when the Hailey Public Library was planning to host astronomer Tim Frazier’s virtual talk, “Our Place in the Universe,” the first in a series of astronomy lectures planned by the library.
The library has rescheduled Frazier’s talk for Thursday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m. The lecture will be presented via Zoom, meaning attendees will be able to converse and discuss with Frazier and each other. Anyone can register by emailing kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
“Our incredible dark skies are a treasure,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s adult programming and outreach specialist. “Tim’s remarkable ability to blend science with the majesty of the night sky helps us gain a new perspective of how our little blue planet fits in the infinite reaches of space.”
Learn more about this and other programs at haileypubliclibrary.org.
