During separate council meetings Monday, the Hailey City Council and Blaine County commissioners authorized the city of Hailey and Blaine County to accept $11.4 million in relief funds from the federal CARES Act Airport Program.
The grant—intended to help Friedman Memorial Airport offset financial losses related to COVID-19—will cover about three years of operational and maintenance costs, airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said.
The airport is also expecting to receive a second CARES grant offer of around $7 million, which would likely be used for upcoming capital improvement projects.
