Oregon-based Aero Air will offer flights between Sun Valley and Los Angeles starting May 28, the luxury semi-private airline company has announced.
Flights will be priced at $1,600 each way and capped at 16 travelers.
“With limited direct flight paths available from Sun Valley to Los Angeles, Aero projects forward to become the only travel-method choice this summer,” company representative Roxanne Stevenson stated in a press release. “While our health and safety remains at our utmost concern in the post-pandemic climate, Aero prioritizes guest safety by delivering a quick, low-contact boarding process.”
The charter flights will operate every Friday and Sunday between LA and Sun Valley starting Memorial Day weekend. In-flight amenities include “special beverages and local artisan snacks,” Stevenson said.
“Boasting as an end-to-end travel experience beginning with private terminals and lounges as well as contactless engagement, Aero works to redefine first-class air travel by leaning into leisure from wheels up to wheels down,” she said.
