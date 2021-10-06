The U.S. Geological Survey logged a magnitude 4.0 earthquake at 5:47 p.m. on Saturday about 2 miles northeast of Stanley Lake in the Sawtooth National Forest.
The earthquake—technically an aftershock in the wake of the March 2020 6.5-magnitude earthquake—was felt “lightly” in Stanley, Lowman, Leadore, Boise, Meridian and Jerome, according to the USGS Community Intensity Map.
A magnitude 3.0 tremor was also logged this past Saturday near Elk Creek Campground.
To date in 2021, the USGS has recorded more than 1,400 aftershocks in the Stanley area, according to Michael Stickney, director of the Earthquake Studies Office at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology.
