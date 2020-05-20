For more than 30 years, the Idaho Conservation League has earmarked a date in May for its annual Wild Idaho conference at Redfish Lake.
Unsurprisingly, given current restrictions and health concerns, Redfish Lake Lodge will not play host to the 2020 edition of this major statewide event. Instead, the ICL is going digital.
On Thursday, May 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the organization will host a virtual gathering via Zoom. Anyone can register by visiting idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
ICL Executive Director Justin Hayes will provide participants with information on the group’s top priority campaigns, environmental initiatives and financial standing, and announce upcoming projects and visions for the future.
While the digital format has limited the conference’s offerings, plenty remains intact, including awards and a silent auction.
Since this is an interactive meeting, those in attendance will have the opportunity to chime in, ask questions and discuss issues they find personally important.
Those with questions about this event may direct them to Lana Weber at lweber@idahoconservation.org.
This will be the first in a series of virtual events hosted by the ICL. A full schedule will be posted soon at idahoconservation.org.
