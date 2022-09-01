A haze of smoke from regional wildfires settled into the Wood River Valley on Thursday afternoon leaving the air quality in Ketchum "unhealthy" as of 5 p.m., according to the federal tracking website AirNow.
At that time, monitoring sites in Ketchum recorded a spike to 151 on the Air Quality Index—a level at which all residents are urged to reduce activity outdoors and to go indoors in the case of symptoms, such as headache, fatigue or shortness of breath.
People considered “sensitive” to fire particulate inhalation are advised to consider moving all activities indoors. This includes “people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant people and those who spend a lot of time outdoors,” the website states.
Further south, air quality hovered at the high end of the "moderate" range at 5 p.m. in Hailey, according to AirNow. At that level, "unusually" sensitive people should avoid outdoor activities, though anyone experiencing symptoms should head indoors.
Official sources contacted by the Express Thursday afternoon were not yet able to identify the specific source of the smoke.
For updates stay tuned to the Idaho Mountain Express, or go to fire.airnow.gov.
What? don't you have internet. I have been watching the Ross Fork lightning fire for a couple of weeks five miles east of Atlanta, 12 miles from Alturis lake. It blew up yesterday and even a bigger blowup today. Newspaper?
